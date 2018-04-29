3 hikers rescued after getting lost on Jonkershoek Mountains

It is understood the hikers ignored warnings for bad weather on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Wilderness Search and Rescue have confirmed that the three people who got lost on the Jonkershoek Mountains at the beginning of the weekend were rescued on Saturday.

It is understood the hikers ignored warnings for bad weather on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the search resumed after being called off due to bad weather.

One of the hikers was able to get signal on a cellphone which led to them being found.

Wilderness Search and Rescue Johann Marais said: “On Friday, after 5 pm we received a request to assist after three people became overdue on returning from a hike on the Jonkershoek Mountains.”