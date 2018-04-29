3 hikers rescued after getting lost on Jonkershoek Mountains
It is understood the hikers ignored warnings for bad weather on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Wilderness Search and Rescue have confirmed that the three people who got lost on the Jonkershoek Mountains at the beginning of the weekend were rescued on Saturday.
It is understood the hikers ignored warnings for bad weather on Friday.
On Saturday morning, the search resumed after being called off due to bad weather.
One of the hikers was able to get signal on a cellphone which led to them being found.
Wilderness Search and Rescue Johann Marais said: “On Friday, after 5 pm we received a request to assist after three people became overdue on returning from a hike on the Jonkershoek Mountains.”
Popular in Local
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death
-
Casac accuses Mkhwebane of concealing information in Vrede farm probe
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour in
-
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’
-
Eskom denies claims of willing to pay double for coal to save Gupta mine
-
Klerksdorp Facebook user faces crimen injuria charges after racist rant
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.