WC ANC calls for harsher sentences for reckless drivers

Seven people were killed when a bakkie collided with a train at Cape Town's Buttskop level crossing yesterday morning.

The scene of a collision between a train and a bakkie at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath, Cape Town on 27 April 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to impose harsher sentences on reckless drivers.

Seven people were killed when a bakkie collided with a train at Cape Town's Buttskop level crossing yesterday morning.

Provincial spokesperson Yonela Dika said, “We want to send a stern warning to drivers not to gamble with people’s lives.”

In 2010 taxi driver, Jacob Humphreys collided with a train at the same level crossing in Blackheath, killing 10 children.

Humphreys overtook several cars waiting at the level crossing ignoring safety signals.

Humphreys was initially handed a 20-year jail term, but the murder sentence was amended to culpable homicide and reduced to eight years behind bars.

