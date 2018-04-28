WC ANC calls for harsher sentences for reckless drivers

Seven people were killed when a bakkie collided with a train at Cape Town's Buttskop level crossing yesterday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to impose harsher sentences on reckless drivers.

#ButtskopLevelCrossing Forensic pathologist are on scene to remove the bodies of the victims. SF pic.twitter.com/EBAbzjDW1T — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2018

Provincial spokesperson Yonela Dika said, “We want to send a stern warning to drivers not to gamble with people’s lives.”

In 2010 taxi driver, Jacob Humphreys collided with a train at the same level crossing in Blackheath, killing 10 children.

Humphreys overtook several cars waiting at the level crossing ignoring safety signals.

Humphreys was initially handed a 20-year jail term, but the murder sentence was amended to culpable homicide and reduced to eight years behind bars.