WC ANC calls for harsher sentences for reckless drivers
Seven people were killed when a bakkie collided with a train at Cape Town's Buttskop level crossing yesterday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to impose harsher sentences on reckless drivers.
Seven people were killed when a bakkie collided with a train at Cape Town's Buttskop level crossing yesterday morning.
#ButtskopLevelCrossing Forensic pathologist are on scene to remove the bodies of the victims. SF pic.twitter.com/EBAbzjDW1T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2018
Provincial spokesperson Yonela Dika said, “We want to send a stern warning to drivers not to gamble with people’s lives.”
In 2010 taxi driver, Jacob Humphreys collided with a train at the same level crossing in Blackheath, killing 10 children.
Humphreys overtook several cars waiting at the level crossing ignoring safety signals.
Humphreys was initially handed a 20-year jail term, but the murder sentence was amended to culpable homicide and reduced to eight years behind bars.
Popular in Local
-
DA: Patricia de Lille issue has dragged on for too long
-
Ramaphosa reiterates calls for land to be returned to black South Africans
-
'We must confront white privilege & black poverty'
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
-
Tshwane metro cops probe officer kicking unarmed woman
-
Maimane: People call me mini-Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.