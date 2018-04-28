Unions urge govt to investigate Autopax for failure to pay employees
Fedusa says Autopax notified employees that it won’t be to pay April salaries because of a cash crunch.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions have urged government to investigate state owned bus company Autopax over the payment of employees.
Management at the company is said to have informed their employees that they would not be able to pay their April salaries, due to a shortage of funds.
The United National Transport Union (UNTU) and Fedusa have called on Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to act against Prasa.
UNTU general secretary Steve Harris said, “How do you, as a state owned enterprise without informing the minister, take such action and inform people on the day they should be getting their salary.”
