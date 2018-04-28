Tshwane metro cops probe officer kicking unarmed woman
Police say the female police officer's statement has been taken as well as the woman she's seen assaulting in the video.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane metro police say they're investigating the circumstances surrounding an off-duty officer caught on camera kicking an unarmed woman.
The police officer could face charges of assault.
Police say the female police officer's statement has been taken as well as the woman she's seen assaulting in the video that's being shared on social media.
It’ s understood the attack happened earlier this month in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria.
The police's Isaac Mahamba said, “She went for medical examination and we could open a charge of assault.”
