Sundowns seal PSL title with win over Ajax

The win takes Sundowns to 59 points with one game left in the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns' Percy Tau (L) celebrates his goal with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane during the CAF2016 Champions league match between Zamalek and Mamelodi Sundown at Lucas Moripe Stadium on July 27, 2016 in Pretoria. Picture: AFP
Mamelodi Sundowns' Percy Tau (L) celebrates his goal with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane during the CAF2016 Champions league match between Zamalek and Mamelodi Sundown at Lucas Moripe Stadium on July 27, 2016 in Pretoria. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns has clinched the 2017/18 Absa Premier Soccer League title following their victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

The relegation flirting Ajax started the encounter in great fashion, opening the scoring through captain Musa Lebusa as early as the fourth minute of the game. Lebusa pounced on a poorly defended corner from Sundowns to put a smart finish past Dennis Onyango in the Sundowns goal.

The champions weren’t about to let Ajax ruin their party as they found an equaliser six minutes later through Zimbabwean international Kama Billiat who tapped in at the far post from a delightful cross from Percy Tau. Tau could have doubled the scoring moments later as he found himself one on one with Ajax keeper Jody February but he sent his effort inches wide of the goals.

February then fouled goal scorer Billiat in the box and conceded a penalty which Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento calmly slotted home in typical fashion. Masandawana then kicked into gear and found a third goal through Sibusiso Vilakazi who finished off a great interplay between himself and Themba Zwane, making sure Sundowns went into the break 3-1 up.

The pace of the second half was significantly slower as Sundowns were determined to see out the match and take all three points. The win takes Sundowns to 59 points with one game left in the season.

