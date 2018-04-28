Robbery of two SAPS members in PE under investigation
Three men approached the two policemen in New Brighton on Thursday when they were on investigation duties.
CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an armed robbery of two SAPS members.
As the officers stopped their vehicle, another group of armed men emerged from a nearby railway line.
The police's Mncedi Mbombo says the officers were then forced out of their vehicle at gunpoint.
“They took their cellphones, wallets and car keys which were later found. No one was injured and no arrests have been made yet.”
Mbombo says the officers were not carrying their service pistols at the time of the incident.
