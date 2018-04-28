Reds upset Lions with early try blitz
The South Africa conference leaders trailed 27-0 until early in the second half before they struck back with two tries to hooker Malcolm Marx to get back in the game.
A young Queensland Reds side scored four first-half tries and produced a strong defensive effort to mount a 27-22 upset of the high-flying Lions in Brisbane on Saturday.
The South Africa conference leaders trailed 27-0 until early in the second half before they struck back with two tries to hooker Malcolm Marx to get back in the game.
The errors that blighted their first half returned in the final quarter, however, and the Reds held on despite the visitors snatching a bonus point through late tries to replacement Marnus Schoeman.
JP Smith, Caleb Timu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and George Smith all scored their tries in the first half for the Reds, who posted their fourth win from nine matches.
The Lions had kept the Australian conference-leading New South Wales Waratahs scoreless last week but looked muddled at Lang Park and unable to string together any continuity as they struggled with a wet ball and a heavy penalty count.
The Reds caught the Lions napping early with prop Smith crashing over from a rolling maul following an attacking lineout in the second minute.
Number eight Timu was then gifted an intercept try in the 11th minute as the home side shot out to a 10-0 lead.
The Reds extended the advantage when hooker Paenga-Amosa crashed over after flyhalf Hamish Stewart ran with the ball for the first time to ensure a superb field position.
The Lions spent the next 10 minutes hammering away at the Reds’ tryline, only to find themselves heading into the break 24-0 down after the hosts defended stoutly and scrambled down field to put flanker Smith over.
The Lions abandoned the expansive game-plan after the break and took route one, smashing straight ahead close to the ruck and getting over the advantage line.
Marx scored his tries in the space of five minutes from rolling mauls, but poor handling and silly penalties thwarted the visitors’ comeback.
Popular in Sport
-
I'm judged differently than other midfielders, says Pogba
-
Sport committee 'appalled' by IAAF's new regulations
-
Soccer 'headers' may do more brain harm than most collisions
-
SA Rugby pays tribute to Bryan Habana
-
Stormers keep up unbeaten home record with 34-18 win
-
Semenya's athletics career at risk after IAAF introduces new testosterone laws
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.