Ramaphosa hails journalists who spoke out against apartheid
Cyril Ramaphosa conferred the Order of Ikhamanga, Order of the Baobab, Order of Luthuli, and Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to the recipients.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to journalists who spoke out against injustice during the apartheid era.
Speaking at the National Orders Awards ceremony held in Pretoria earlier on Saturday, Ramaphosa says the occasion is for recognising the many outstanding individuals who defied great odds to make an immense contribution in various spheres of life.
“We honour people who have chronicled both the suffering of our people and their remarkable triumphs, their fears and hopes, their everyday curse and their timeless desires.”
The president went on to mention that this year, the annual event would be carried out in remembrance of former president Nelson Mandela.
“We dedicate this year’s ceremony to the memory of our father of the nation, former president Nelson Mandela, who more than any other embodied the spirit of these National Orders.”
He says these awards should inspire others to reach for their dreams.
“Our freedom opened windows of opportunity for many to chase their dreams, excel, succeed and in so doing to inspire other to reach beyond what they imagined was possible themselves.”
The President conferred the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to the deserving recipients.
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, veteran actress Lillian Dube and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have been amongst those bestowed with different National Order Awards by President Ramaphosa.
WATCH: Order of Ikhamanga recipient John Smit talks to us following the #NationalOrders ceremony in Tshwane. As captain of the Springboks, he led SA to victory at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. #NationalOrders2018 pic.twitter.com/12nsIRXvmI— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 28, 2018
WATCH: Advocate & actress Nakedi Ribane speaks of her Order of Ikhamanga in silver which was bestowed on her by President Ramaphosa. #NationalOrders #NationalOrders2018 pic.twitter.com/qeOXoZsXcl— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 28, 2018
WATCH: Renowned soccer player& coach Neil Tovey who led Bafana Bafana the AFCON title in 1996 speaks of his Order of Ikhamanga in silver that was just bestowed on him by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Guesthouse in Tshwane. #NationalOrder #NationalOrders2018 pic.twitter.com/7wNVIwII1O— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 28, 2018
WATCH: Legendary actress Lillian Dube speaks of her Order of Ikhamanga in silver that was bestowed on her by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the #NationalOrders ceremony in Tshwane. Says she is glad she was honoured during her lifetime. #NationalOrders2018 pic.twitter.com/CfCjAaDeZ4— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 28, 2018
Other prominent delegates at the ceremony include special guest Malian President, Alpha Oumar Konare and Namibian former president Samuel Nujoma.
Ramaphosa added that the individuals that were being honoured are, in different ways, champions of freedom, peace, human rights, social justice and equality.
