Ramaphosa hails journalists who spoke out against apartheid

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to journalists who spoke out against injustice during the apartheid era.

Speaking at the National Orders Awards ceremony held in Pretoria earlier on Saturday, Ramaphosa says the occasion is for recognising the many outstanding individuals who defied great odds to make an immense contribution in various spheres of life.

“We honour people who have chronicled both the suffering of our people and their remarkable triumphs, their fears and hopes, their everyday curse and their timeless desires.”

The president went on to mention that this year, the annual event would be carried out in remembrance of former president Nelson Mandela.

“We dedicate this year’s ceremony to the memory of our father of the nation, former president Nelson Mandela, who more than any other embodied the spirit of these National Orders.”

He says these awards should inspire others to reach for their dreams.

“Our freedom opened windows of opportunity for many to chase their dreams, excel, succeed and in so doing to inspire other to reach beyond what they imagined was possible themselves.”

The President conferred the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo to the deserving recipients.

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, veteran actress Lillian Dube and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have been amongst those bestowed with different National Order Awards by President Ramaphosa.

Other prominent delegates at the ceremony include special guest Malian President, Alpha Oumar Konare and Namibian former president Samuel Nujoma.

Ramaphosa added that the individuals that were being honoured are, in different ways, champions of freedom, peace, human rights, social justice and equality.