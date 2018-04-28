Ramaphosa awards national orders in PTA

Ramaphosa says the event is dedicated to the memory of former president Nelson Mandela - who he says embodied the spirit and meaning of the national orders.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently awarding national orders to those who have made outstanding contributions to the country and global community.

Speaking in Pretoria where the ceremony is underway - the president says the event is dedicated to the memory of former president Nelson Mandela - who he says embodied the spirit and meaning of the national orders.

“It is an honour to confer the order of the companions of Oliver Tambo in gold.”

Ramaphosa has also expressed gratitude to the international community who aided those in exile in the fight against apartheid.

“We express our gratitude to them for joining the struggle that was not theirs in a land far away from their own.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has congratulated South and North Korea in the signing of the Panmunjom declaration for peace, prosperity and unification on the Korean peninsula.

The president has called on the two countries to rally behind their respective nations - towards the implementation of the declaration.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said he hopes the historic meeting held yesterday - will pave the way for talks towards a nuclear-free Korean peninsula - and peaceful co-existence between the two neighbouring countries.