Ramaphosa awards national orders in PTA
Ramaphosa says the event is dedicated to the memory of former president Nelson Mandela - who he says embodied the spirit and meaning of the national orders.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently awarding national orders to those who have made outstanding contributions to the country and global community.
Speaking in Pretoria where the ceremony is underway - the president says the event is dedicated to the memory of former president Nelson Mandela - who he says embodied the spirit and meaning of the national orders.
“It is an honour to confer the order of the companions of Oliver Tambo in gold.”
Ramaphosa has also expressed gratitude to the international community who aided those in exile in the fight against apartheid.
“We express our gratitude to them for joining the struggle that was not theirs in a land far away from their own.”
Recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga in silver. #NationalOrders #NationalOrders2018 pic.twitter.com/0vFrThu1QS— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 28, 2018
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has congratulated South and North Korea in the signing of the Panmunjom declaration for peace, prosperity and unification on the Korean peninsula.
The president has called on the two countries to rally behind their respective nations - towards the implementation of the declaration.
In a statement, Ramaphosa said he hopes the historic meeting held yesterday - will pave the way for talks towards a nuclear-free Korean peninsula - and peaceful co-existence between the two neighbouring countries.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.