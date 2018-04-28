Powerball results: Friday 27 April 2018

EWN now brings you the Powerball results. Check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 27 April are as follows:

Powerball results: 8, 20, 12, 2, 43 PB: 6

PowerballPlus results: 4, 6, 27, 44, 13 PB: 4

For more details visit the National Lottery website.