Polokwane helicopter crash leaves 1 critically injured

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been critically injured and another left with moderate injuries after their helicopter crash outside Polokwane.

The Limpopo Health Department says both occupants of the aircraft are receiving medical attention.

Spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says the cause of the crash is subject to relevant authorities’ investigations.

“Both patients have been transported to nearby hospitals.”