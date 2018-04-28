Police view CCTV in search of missing Norwegian student

Marie Ostbo went missing 10 days ago; the same day she arrived in the Southern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police have viewed CCTV footage which shows a Norwegian student walking alone towards a Sedgefield beach before she disappeared.

Marie Ostbo went missing 10 days ago; the same day she arrived in the Southern Cape.

Police say the video footage shows Ostbo leaving a restaurant where she was having supper with a group of people.

She's then seen walking in the direction of the beach.

The 21-year-old was on a six-day tour in the Garden Rout at the time of her disappearance.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “We established an investigative team led by detectives and opened an inquiry docket into the disappearance of the 21-year-old. However, all clues and information has been followed up and until now, there is no sign of her.”

A cellphone, cap and shoes belonging to her have been found on Myoli Beach in Sedgefield during a search for her.