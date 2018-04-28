Penguin week organisers hail good response from public

The Two Oceans Aquarium held activities including puppet shows, penguin feeding, penguin waddle - to educate visitors about the endangered species.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the penguin week at the Two Oceans Aquarium say they've had a good response from the public.

Some of the activities centered around educating children about the environmental risks involved in littering.

Tourism, communications and sustainability coordinator Renee Leeuwner said, “Every day we had something to educate people, like instead of using plastic straw use metal straws.”