Penguin week organisers hail good response from public

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Penguin week organisers hail good response from public

The Two Oceans Aquarium held activities including puppet shows, penguin feeding, penguin waddle - to educate visitors about the endangered species.

Penguins at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Picture: Twitter @2OceansAquarium
Penguins at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Picture: Twitter @2OceansAquarium
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the penguin week at the Two Oceans Aquarium say they've had a good response from the public.

During the week - the aquarium held activities including puppet shows, penguin feeding, penguin waddle - to educate visitors about the environmental risks involved for the endangered species.

Some of the activities centered around educating children about the environmental risks involved in littering.

Tourism, communications and sustainability coordinator Renee Leeuwner said, “Every day we had something to educate people, like instead of using plastic straw use metal straws.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA