Penguin week organisers hail good response from public
The Two Oceans Aquarium held activities including puppet shows, penguin feeding, penguin waddle - to educate visitors about the endangered species.
CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the penguin week at the Two Oceans Aquarium say they've had a good response from the public.
During the week - the aquarium held activities including puppet shows, penguin feeding, penguin waddle - to educate visitors about the environmental risks involved for the endangered species.
Some of the activities centered around educating children about the environmental risks involved in littering.
Tourism, communications and sustainability coordinator Renee Leeuwner said, “Every day we had something to educate people, like instead of using plastic straw use metal straws.”
🐧MEET · OUR · FAMILY🐧— Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) April 27, 2018
It’s #PenguinWeek! Meet the rockhoppers and the people who take care of them, every day this weekend at 10am.
Lots more penguin excitement lined up! We can't wait to sea you: https://t.co/z3tg1vonlt pic.twitter.com/06flw7zDH6
Popular in Local
-
DA: Patricia de Lille issue has dragged on for too long
-
Ramaphosa reiterates calls for land to be returned to black South Africans
-
'We must confront white privilege & black poverty'
-
Tshwane metro cops probe officer kicking unarmed woman
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 25 April 2018
-
Maimane: People call me mini-Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.