Parly committee wants answers on how to prevent train, vehicle collisions
This follows a tragedy at the Buttskop Level Crossing in Blackheath on Friday in which seven people were killed.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's transport portfolio committee has called on the Rail Safety Regulator to speedily determine how accidents involving trains and vehicles can be put to a stop.
Metrorail says the accident occurred as a result of human error.
The rail agency says as the train was approaching the crossing, the taxi drove across and the bakkie followed but didn't make it across in time.
In a statement, the portfolio committee has expressed discontent over the Buttskop Level Crossing accident and has sent its condolences to the families of the victims.
The committee says the accident speaks to the need to urgently address maintenance at rail systems.
It calls on the Rail Safety Regulator to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
The committee is also urging drivers to be vigilant when crossing level crossings and to obey the rules.
Friday's fatal accident comes almost eight years after 10 children died at the same crossing when a train struck the taxi they were in while travelling to school.
WATCH: Collision at Buttskop Level Crossing claims seven lives
