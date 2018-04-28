Popular Topics
National Orders receivers ‘made immense contribution in various spheres’

Cyril Ramaphosa said the individuals that were being honoured are, in different ways, champions of freedom, peace, human rights, social justice and equality.

Some of the recipients of the National Orders on 28 April 2018 include retired Justice Dikgang Moseneke and legendary actress Lillian Dube. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Orders are a recognition of the many outstanding individuals who defied great odds to make an immense contribution in various spheres of life.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the national orders ceremony in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon, where he mentioned that the event this year was to be done in memory of former president Nelson Mandela.

The National Orders ceremony took is aimed at recognising South Africans and foreign nationals who have contributed to the betterment of the country across different fields.

The president also expressed eternal gratitude for the international community who aided those in exile in the fight against apartheid.

“We express our gratitude to them for joining the struggle that was not theirs in a land far away from their own.”

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, veteran actress Lillian Dube and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have been amongst those bestowed with different National Order Awards by President Ramaphosa.

Expressing her gratitude, Dube says she is not only excited that she is being honoured but that the praises come in her life time.

The president says the awards were a roll call of heroes and heroines, as well as those who have been prepared to devote their talent, their energy, their lives to the affirmation and the advancement of others.

“The outstanding individuals we honour here today are in many and in different ways champions of freedom, peace, human rights, social justice and equality.”

Other prominent delegates present at the ceremony include Malian President Alpha Oumar Konare and Namibian former president Samuel Nujoma.

