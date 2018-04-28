Motorists urged to stop drinking and driving after Limpopo accident

The accident happened in the Sekhukhune area on Friday when the officer attempted to stop the vehicle and was knocked down by the drunk driver.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Transport MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has appealed to motorists to cease drinking and driving after a traffic officer was knocked down and killed by a drunk driver.

The accident happened in the Sekhukhune area on Friday when the officer attempted to stop the driver.

He proceeded driving and disappeared, leading to a high speed chase by the deceased’s partner until he was caught up with.

Makhurupetje says the perpetrator has now been handcuffed and will face the full might of the law.

The MEC has sent condolences to the family.

“Please don’t drink and drive, the weekend is still long, and we want to make sure that all us are safe. One life is too many and we can’t continue having these kinds of unnecessary accidents.”