Maimane: DA will take SA to promised land
JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on South Africans to support the party in next year's elections saying it's the DA that will take the country to the promised land.
Maimane addressed the party's Freedom Day rally in Pretoria yesterday.
He says the DA is taking the baton from late former president Nelson Mandela.
“It was Nelson Mandela who took us out of Egypt but it was not him who was going to put us into the promised land, it is going to be the DA that will take that baton and say let us go into the promised land.”
