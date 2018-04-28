Khayelitsha couple faces drug related charges

A 28-year-old man and his girlfriend were apprehended by metro police officers earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Two Khayelitsha residents are facing drug related charges after law enforcement officials found drugs in their home.

Officers were conducting crime prevention patrols in Makhaza when they received a tip-off about drug dealing at a house in the area.

Metro police's Ruth Solomons said: “On arrival, they requested permission to search the premises and found 128 small packets of tik, a plastic bag of tik and R1,260 in cash in a cupboard.”