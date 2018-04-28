JMPD bust man for 10 fake ID books in Finetown

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says all of the ID books contained his photo but with different names and different identity numbers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has arrested a man for possession of ten fake identity books.

The man was apprehended in Finetown, south of Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said, “They found pay slips of various companies, he admitted to using the ID books for committing fraud.”

