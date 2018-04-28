Hermanus teacher remains in jail for alleged rape of learner

Polokwane helicopter crash leaves 1 critically injured
Local
The man appeared in the Hermanus magistrates court on Thursday and is expected back in the dock next month.
CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus teacher will remain behind bars for the alleged rape of a learner.
The man appeared in the Hermanus magistrates court on Thursday and is expected back in the dock next month.
Overberg cluster commander, Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said, “It has been postponed to 17 May where formal bail application will take place.”
The Social Development Department says it is offering support the learner.
MEC spokesperson Sihle Ngobese said, “The department will keep an eye on this.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.