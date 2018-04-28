Popular Topics
Hermanus teacher remains in jail for alleged rape of learner

The man appeared in the Hermanus magistrates court on Thursday and is expected back in the dock next month.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus teacher will remain behind bars for the alleged rape of a learner.

The man appeared in the Hermanus magistrates court on Thursday and is expected back in the dock next month.

Overberg cluster commander, Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said, “It has been postponed to 17 May where formal bail application will take place.”

The Social Development Department says it is offering support the learner.

MEC spokesperson Sihle Ngobese said, “The department will keep an eye on this.”

