Growing calls for Sascoc to take on IAAF in support of Semenya

Limpopo Sport MEC Onicca Moloi says she views the IAAF regulations as an attack on South African athlete Caster Semenya.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Sport MEC Onicca Moloi has joined calls urging sports federation Sascoc to immediately challenge the new female classification rules by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

She says she views the regulations as an attack on South African athlete Caster Semenya who hails from that province.

Moloi says she the IAAF’s new eligibility regulations for female classification is solely inspired by the hatred towards Semenya for her unmatched sporting prowess.

Spokesman Moloko Moloto says the provincial department is aware that Sascoc is equally unhappy with he calls an anti-Caster Semenya regulations.

“Therefore, they should immediately challenge these lousy regulations with the court of arbitration for sport because clearly the IAAFis a megalomaniac bully that will stop at nothing to humiliate our golden girl.”

Meanwhile, the Parliament portfolio committee on sport and recreation on Friday said it's appalled by the new regulations approved by the IAAF to govern female athletes running middle distance races.

The committee said the new rules are simply a guise to slow down the South Africa's champion athlete.

The IAAF has drawn strong criticism over the new rules announced on Thursday, with the ANC calling on the government to challenge them.

Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.

The new regulations will directly affect Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.

She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.