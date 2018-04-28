Growing calls for Sascoc to take on IAAF in support of Semenya
Limpopo Sport MEC Onicca Moloi says she views the IAAF regulations as an attack on South African athlete Caster Semenya.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Sport MEC Onicca Moloi has joined calls urging sports federation Sascoc to immediately challenge the new female classification rules by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
She says she views the regulations as an attack on South African athlete Caster Semenya who hails from that province.
Moloi says she the IAAF’s new eligibility regulations for female classification is solely inspired by the hatred towards Semenya for her unmatched sporting prowess.
Spokesman Moloko Moloto says the provincial department is aware that Sascoc is equally unhappy with he calls an anti-Caster Semenya regulations.
“Therefore, they should immediately challenge these lousy regulations with the court of arbitration for sport because clearly the IAAFis a megalomaniac bully that will stop at nothing to humiliate our golden girl.”
Meanwhile, the Parliament portfolio committee on sport and recreation on Friday said it's appalled by the new regulations approved by the IAAF to govern female athletes running middle distance races.
The committee said the new rules are simply a guise to slow down the South Africa's champion athlete.
The IAAF has drawn strong criticism over the new rules announced on Thursday, with the ANC calling on the government to challenge them.
Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.
The new regulations will directly affect Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.
She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.
Athletics South Africa has responded to the @iaaforg new female testosterone regulation laws that are set to come into effect on 1st November. pic.twitter.com/xEG382T9iU— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 26, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
Sundowns seal PSL title with win over Ajax
-
SA Rugby pays tribute to Bryan Habana
-
Reds upset Lions with early try blitz
-
Sport committee 'appalled' by IAAF's new regulations
-
Soccer 'headers' may do more brain harm than most collisions
-
Sport Minister: IAAF’s testosterone ruling very sexist, racial & homophobic
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.