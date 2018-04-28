Eastern Cape cops welcome convicted rapist’s 25-year jail term

Polokwane helicopter crash leaves 1 critically injured
Local
A 39 year old man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for raping a 15-year-old girl.
CAPE TOWN - Police have welcomed the 25-year jail sentence handed down to a 39 year old man for raping a 15-year-old girl.
He was sentenced in the Willowvale regional magistrates court this week.
It's understood the convicted rapist found his way into the victim's house and found the victim asleep before raping her.
A case was opened at the Willowvale police station in the Eastern Cape and he was identified by the victim.
The police's Jackson Manatha said, “The victim was able to identify her attacker and after he was caught he was brought to the courts.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.