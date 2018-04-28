Eastern Cape cops welcome convicted rapist’s 25-year jail term

A 39 year old man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for raping a 15-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - Police have welcomed the 25-year jail sentence handed down to a 39 year old man for raping a 15-year-old girl.

He was sentenced in the Willowvale regional magistrates court this week.

It's understood the convicted rapist found his way into the victim's house and found the victim asleep before raping her.

A case was opened at the Willowvale police station in the Eastern Cape and he was identified by the victim.

The police's Jackson Manatha said, “The victim was able to identify her attacker and after he was caught he was brought to the courts.”