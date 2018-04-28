‘Disappointment’ over abuse claims at Rustenburg hospital

A video of a woman who is said to have been made to walk around the Tabane Hospital without pants has been doing the rounds on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health in the North West and management of Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital have expressed their disappointment at media reports alleging the abuse of a female employee at a hospital in Rustenburg.

The Health Department's Tebobo Lekgethwane says the rumours of abuse are untrue.

“The cleaner herself admits that she took off her clothes in protest because she was asked why she was not wearing uniform.”

Lekgethwane says at the time of the reports, the employee was not on duty and that plans are in place to assist the employee.

“So we can arrange a meeting between her and management to address this issue amicably.”