DA: Patricia de Lille issue has dragged on for too long
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he wants to put an end to the ugly spat between the party and de Lille.
PRETORIA - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party's leadership has informed the DA caucus in Cape Town that it's taking control of the Patricia de Lille issue, saying the matter has dragged on for too long.
On Wednesday, the party's caucus in Cape Town supported an internal motion of no confidence against the mayor, paving the way for her to be recalled by her party.
De Lille has been embroiled in an ugly spat with the DA’s tip brass and Maimane wants to put an end to that.
“The matter has dragged on for too long, I have written to the caucus and we are taking complete control of that situation.”
The DA leader has also responded to de Lille’s comment on Radio 702 this week that she has decided she will walk away from the party after clearing her name.
“When someone says that it’s clear they never wanted to cooperate with the organization.”
He says by deciding to walk away when facing serious allegations against her, de Lille is simply evading accountability.
