Consumers warned to brace for petrol price increase

Chief Economist Dawie Roodt says food price increases are likely to follow the fuel price hike.
JOHANNESBURG - Consumers will have to brace themselves as a petrol price hike looms.
The petrol price is set to go up by 49 cents a litre next week.
Chief Economist Dawie Roodt says food price increases are likely to follow the fuel price hike.
“It’s bound to have a huge increase in rates and taxes and taxes on petrol. The combination of all these increases is likely to put pressure on the inflation rate and that is something we need to be concerned about.”
