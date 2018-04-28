3 appear in Seshego magistrates court for murder

In the first incident, the body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a torched car in Mashashane Christina village.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have appeared in the Seshego magistrates court in connection with the murder of two women in Kalkspruit in Limpopo.

The three men were arrested earlier this month in the Kalkspruit village.

She was reported missing on 5 February.

In another incident, the body of a 47-year-old woman - who was also reported missing in February was found dumped in the bushes around one of the farms in Newlands in Mashashane.

The police's Maphure Manamela said, “The men are facing two counts of murder, kidnapping, rape, robbery and theft.”