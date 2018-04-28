16 arrested in connection with Durban taxi rank shooting
It is alleged the group travelling in a minibus taxi stormed the taxi rank in Brook Street, fired multiple shots, before speeding off.
CAPE TOWN - Sixteen suspects have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal following a shootout in a taxi rank in Durban on Friday.
A 56-year-old man later died in hospital while three others were left seriously injured.
Provincial acting commissioner Bheki Langa has commended the swift arrests and the confiscation of at least 17 firearms.
Spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele says the province will not tolerate any violence relating to the taxi industry, adding that members of the community are normally caught during the exchange of gunfire.
“All these suspects will be appearing in court on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms.”
