Wiese: Steinhoff's initial probe found nothing wrong
Wiese's titan group of companies is now looking to recover R59 billion from Steinhoff.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Steinhoff chairperson Christo Wiese says that an initial investigation initiated by the company's board found no evidence of wrongdoing and he was misinformed about what was happening there.
Wiese's titan group of companies is now looking to recover R59 billion from Steinhoff.
The figure relates to investments made in 2015 and 2016 when money was used for liquidity and expansion.
Wiese stepped down as chairperson last year after CEO Markus Jooste resigned with the company facing a criminal investigation.
He claims that initial allegations were thoroughly investigated.
"The board of Steinhoff appointed a forensic investigating firm to check on the truth of all of that. They reported back on several occasions that there was absolutely nothing wrong."
LISTEN: Christo Wiese sues Steinhoff for R59bn
More in Business
-
Despite R59bn claim, Christo Wiese says he wants Steinhoff to survive
-
Tiger Brands: We need to build trust with consumers again
-
[LISTEN] Christo Wiese sues Steinhoff for R59bn
-
#RandReport: Rand stabilises after torrid week; shares rise
-
Christo Wiese calls for forensic probe into Steinhoff
-
Facebook exec promises UK lawmakers overhaul for political ads
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.