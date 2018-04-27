Wiese: Steinhoff's initial probe found nothing wrong

Wiese's titan group of companies is now looking to recover R59 billion from Steinhoff.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Steinhoff chairperson Christo Wiese says that an initial investigation initiated by the company's board found no evidence of wrongdoing and he was misinformed about what was happening there.



The figure relates to investments made in 2015 and 2016 when money was used for liquidity and expansion.

Wiese stepped down as chairperson last year after CEO Markus Jooste resigned with the company facing a criminal investigation.

He claims that initial allegations were thoroughly investigated.

"The board of Steinhoff appointed a forensic investigating firm to check on the truth of all of that. They reported back on several occasions that there was absolutely nothing wrong."

