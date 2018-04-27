‘We still have an unequal society’

As the country marks 24 years since the birth of its democracy, government says more needs to be done to build free, equal society.

JOHANNESBURG – Government says that the racial tensions and the abuse of women and children are some of the stark reminders that the country still has a lot more to do to build a free and equal society.

Friday marks 24 years since the birth of South Africa's democracy.

Several events to commemorate the day are expected to be held across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to spend Freedom Day in Bloemfontein on Friday, where the African National Congress (ANC) will be holding its national celebration.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said: “The racial tensions within our society remain a stark reminder, the abuse of women and children, and generally we still have an unequal society.”

A provincial commemoration lead by Premier David Makhura will be held in Khutsong on the West Rand.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will be celebrating his Freedom Day in Soshanguve in Tshwane, while Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi will address a Freedom Day event in Lindelani in Durban.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)