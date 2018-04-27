'We must confront white privilege & black poverty'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane addressed supporters in Pretoria on Friday where the party held a Freedom Day rally.

PRETORIA - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says South Africans need to confront white privilege and black poverty to bring about the true meaning of freedom.

Maimane addressed supporters in Pretoria on Friday where the party held a rally.

He says South Africa hasn't achieved total freedom.

"When we speak the truth, there is such a thing that we must confront of white privilege and black poverty."

He even used his wife as an example, saying while they both grew up at the same time, in the same community, she was privileged.

"She had the privilege of knowing that one day she will go to university, one day she will live in a house, one day she won't be afraid of crime and murder in communities. That is what I call white privilege."

Maimane says his party is ready to take over the reign in 2019 and lead the country towards meaningful freedom.

