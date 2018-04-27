'We are working to de-racialise our economy'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the state is serious about supporting black businesses.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working to de-racialise the economy by investing in black industrialists.
He says the state is serious about supporting black businesses.
Speaking at the official Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein on Friday, the president said there was a major focus on the localisation of production of goods and services.
“We are focusing on localisation of production of goods and services. We are focusing on localisation of procurement. In support of this, we are working to de-racialise our economy.”
The president also touched on the proposed R20 an hour minimum wage.
While he conceded the figure was not enough, he said he believed it was a great victory for the workers of South Africa.
”It is a great victory for the workers of this country of having a national minimum wage. It is a tribute to the social partners, our unions, the union federations that were involved in the discussions.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.