[UPDATE] Buttskop level crossing collision claims 7 lives

It's understood that 6 people have died in the incident.

CAPE TOWN - Seven people have been killed after a train crashed into a bakkie at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in Cape Town.

Police and traffic officials are on the scene of Friday morning's collission.

The bakkie was apparently transporting several people to work.

Traffic officials are on scene after a train and a vehicle collided at the #ButtskopLevelCrossing this morning. Reports of 7 fatalities. SF pic.twitter.com/31qWAHLUcd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2018

It's the same level crossing at which ten children lost their lives back in 2010 in a similar incident, when the taxi that they were in was hit by a train.

Metrorail's Zino Mihi: "The seven males were in their early 30s. They were travelling from the Eerste River line towards the Blackheath level crossing. There were in a Toyota Hilux bakkie."

Metrorail says that commuters can expect a 60 minute delay on the northern line due to the incident.