Untu calls on Nzimande to act against Autopax
Management at the state-owned company informed its workers that they won’t be able to pay their April salaries due to a shortage of funds.
CAPE TOWN - Unions are calling on Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to act against Autopax after workers almost didn’t get paid.
Management at the state-owned company informed its workers that they would not be able to pay their April salaries due to a shortage of funds.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) and Federation of Union South Africa (Fedusa) have called on Nzimande to act against Prasa.
Fedusa says Autopax notified employees that it won’t be to pay April salaries because of the cash crunch.
Untu general secretary Steve Harris says "We believe serious action should be taken against the chief executive. Because he was not concerned because his salary is being paid by corporate. How do you act as a state-owned enterprise without informing the minister accordingly?"
Harris added that the workers have since been paid.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
