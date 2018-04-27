Trump to visit Britain, hold talks with May on 13 July
Representatives for the White House and 10 Downing Street said Trump would visit the United Kingdom on 13 July and hold bilateral talks with May but gave no other details.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will travel to Britain in July for a working visit with Prime Minister Theresa May, after months of back-and-forth over when the US president would visit what traditionally has been the United States’ closest ally.
Representatives for the White House and 10 Downing Street said Trump would visit the United Kingdom on 13 July and hold bilateral talks with May but gave no other details.
It was also not immediately clear how long Trump would stay on his visit, which would come more than a year after taking office.
The delay has raised questions about the US-UK relationship, and the working visit signals a more low-key affair than an official state visit.
Trump had planned a trip to London to open a new US embassy there but cancelled in January.
Many Britons have vowed to stage protests if Trump visits.
Popular in World
-
'A new history starts now' as leaders of two Koreas begin summit
-
What a US-China trade war could mean for world
-
World rankings on press freedom
-
Syrian army pounds Palestinian camp; UN warns of dire conditions
-
Trump hails North Korea's 'honourable' Kim but tempers summit expectations
-
SA-based drug lord arrested in Rome
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.