Tougher sanctions SANDF members found guilty of sexual abuse misconduct

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says cabinet supports the finalisation of the Military Discipline Bill, which seeks to deal with overall discipline in the defense force.

CAPE TOWN – South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who are found guilty of sexual abuse and misconduct while on missions on the continent will face tougher sanctions.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane told a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday that National Defence Force members implicated in sexual abuse and serious misconduct while on foreign missions would face a crackdown.

Mokonyane says that Cabinet supports the finalisation of the Military Discipline Bill, which seeks to deal with overall discipline in the defence force.

The bill is currently before parliament.

Mokonyane says that Cabinet was briefed on the various interventions made on the status of sexual abuse and serious misconduct cases against deployed South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“South Africa will, as usual, continue to react swiftly when dealing with such incidences. Ill-discipline and criminal behaviour in the ranks of the defence force are despised and will not be tolerated, just as it will not be tolerated in the broader society. Those found to have transgressed will be dealt with through the code of conduct and military disciplinary code.”

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, together with the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, have also just concluded a joint oversight visit to the DRC to interact with the SANDF peacekeepers.