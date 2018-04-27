Tiger Brands: We need to build trust with consumers again

Tiger Brands says that by the time its Enterprise products are back on the shelves, it will be safe for consumption, saying that it is doing everything it can to manage the listeria outbreak.

CAPE TOWN - Tiger Brands says that by the time its Enterprise products are back on the shelves, it will be safe for consumption, saying that it is doing everything it can to manage the listeria outbreak.

The company released a statement this week saying that independent laboratory tests confirmed the deadly listeria strain in a sample of ready to eat processed meat products, saying that it is enormously disappointed with this development.

Almost 200 people have died from the outbreak which was found at the Enterprise food factory in Polokwane.

Tiger Brands' Nevashnee Naicker says that they are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to food safety.

"We need to build quite a lot of trust with our consumers and with the South African public in general. I think one of the assurances we can provide is that our facilities still remain closed and we have been working very close with local and international listeria experts to really get to the bottom of this listeria detection in out Polokwane facility."

Meanwhile lawyer Richard Spoor, who is pursuing class action lawsuits against Tiger Brands and Enterprise, says that the test results confirming the presence of the deadly listeria strain in its products strengthens his clients' case.