'Their strategy is that I must be portrayed as corrupt'

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has reiterated that he believes that he is the subject of a smear campaign.

FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has reiterated that he believes that he's being targeted after he called for a probe into irregularities and allegations of corruption in the provincial government, even before his tenure.

Calls for Mahumapelo to step down or be removed as premier have sparked violent protests that have so far left three people dead.

The African National Congress's (ANC) national structures, including president Cyril Ramaphosa, have intervened.

WATCH: Ramaphosa calls for calm in Mahikeng as Supra's future hangs in balance

Mahumapelo says that he has a report that proves he's the subject of a smear campaign.

“Immediately after that State of the Province Address, all these former this and former that, I have the report, they came together and said ‘let’s get together and fight this man before he deals with us’, and one of their strategies is that I must be portrayed as corrupt myself.”

Meanwhile, it's been reported that the ANC's latest bid to intervene in the problems in the North West has failed.

Three out of four high-level meetings in the province apparently collapsed on Thursday.

