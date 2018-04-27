Strand community policing forum concerned with spike in gang violence
Five people were shot and killed within the space of five hours in Strand on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - The Strand community policing forum says that it is concerned about an increase in gang violence.
Five people were shot and killed within the space of five hours in Strand on Sunday.
Police have confirmed that four males between the ages of 13 and 35 and a 32-year-old woman were shot dead in separate incidents on Sunday.
Strand Community Policing Forum chairperson Jannie Frieslaar suspects that the incidents are gang related.
The forum is even more concerned that more young people are becoming involved in gang activity.
"Young guys are doing the shooting. Parents must stand up and be prt of fighting crime."
The police's Andre Traut says that since then, five people have been arrested in connection with Sunday's murders.
The suspects are aged between 17 and 28.
