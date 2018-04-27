Sport committee 'appalled' by IAAF's new regulations

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

Sport committee 'appalled' by IAAF's new regulations

The committee says the new rules are simply a guise to slow down South Africa's champion athlete Caster Semenya.

FILE: Caster Semenya (right) came second in her heat in the 800m women's race in the Olympics, qualifying for the semi-final. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/SA Sports Picture Agency.
FILE: Caster Semenya (right) came second in her heat in the 800m women's race in the Olympics, qualifying for the semi-final. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/SA Sports Picture Agency.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on Sport and Recreation says it's appalled by the new regulations approved by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to govern female athletes running middle distance races.

The committee says the new rules are simply a guise to slow down South Africa's champion athlete Caster Semenya.

The IAAF has drawn strong criticism over the new rules announced on Thursday, with the ANC calling on the government to challenge them.

Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.

The new regulations will directly affect Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.

She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA