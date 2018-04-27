Sport committee 'appalled' by IAAF's new regulations

The committee says the new rules are simply a guise to slow down South Africa's champion athlete Caster Semenya.

JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on Sport and Recreation says it's appalled by the new regulations approved by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to govern female athletes running middle distance races.

The IAAF has drawn strong criticism over the new rules announced on Thursday, with the ANC calling on the government to challenge them.

Middle distance runners are required to bring their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per litre and keep it there before the rules kick-in in November.

The new regulations will directly affect Semenya, who competes in middle distance races.

She’ll be forced to lower her testosterone levels and maintain that level to participate in international events as a female.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)