Social Development Minister Shabangu unhappy with state of dept
The situation is so dire, that new minister, Susan Shabangu, is refusing to sign off on the department's annual performance plan, without which, the budget for the new financial year cannot be approved.
CAPE TOWN - The shambolic state of the Social Development Department and its agencies have been laid bare in Parliament.
Shabangu has also put the brakes on a tender for a new service provider for the cash payment of social grants, because bid documents were not drawn up properly.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu is due to deliver the department's budget vote in less than two weeks.
But she's told Parliament that she's not happy with the state that her department is in.
It has three different organisational structures, none of which could be validated by the Department of Public Service and Administration.
She's now frozen 450 vacancies at the Social Security Agency of South Africa until the structures can be verified.
Parliament's Social Development Committee says that it can't approve a budget for a department that does not have a defined organisational structure.
The committee raised concerns that Shabangu has to account for an annual performance plan that has been signed off by her predecessor, Bathabile Dlamini, with whom she swapped ministries in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle in March.
The portfolio committee will meet again next week to take legal advice on the matter.
