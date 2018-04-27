SANDF starts process to discharge corporal arrested for robbery

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

SANDF starts process to discharge corporal arrested for robbery

The SANDF says that it is concerned that one of its members, who is tasked with the serious responsibilities of VIP protection, has found himself involved in criminal activity.

Limpopo police arrest Corporal Jacob Marakalla and an accomplice following a robbery. Picture: Supplied
Limpopo police arrest Corporal Jacob Marakalla and an accomplice following a robbery. Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says that it has initiated processes to discharge the VIP protector who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Limpopo this week.

Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday that Corporal Jacob Marakalla is in fact the personal driver of joint operations chief, General Barney Hlatshwayo.

It has further emerged that Marakalla is standing trial for attempted murder in connection with an apparent road incident last year, when he shot a woman at point blank range.

The SANDF says that it is concerned that one of its members, who is tasked with the serious responsibilities of VIP protection, has found himself involved in criminal activity.

It is also worried that such activity includes the misuse of resources assigned to him to execute his duties.

Police arresed Coporal Marakalla and an accomplice while driving in a military registered BMW, which was fitted with official license plates and blue lights.

The SANDF says that Marakalla has grossly violated their code of conduct, which calls for his dismissal.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA