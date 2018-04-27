SANDF starts process to discharge corporal arrested for robbery
The SANDF says that it is concerned that one of its members, who is tasked with the serious responsibilities of VIP protection, has found himself involved in criminal activity.
PRETORIA - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says that it has initiated processes to discharge the VIP protector who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Limpopo this week.
Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday that Corporal Jacob Marakalla is in fact the personal driver of joint operations chief, General Barney Hlatshwayo.
It has further emerged that Marakalla is standing trial for attempted murder in connection with an apparent road incident last year, when he shot a woman at point blank range.
It is also worried that such activity includes the misuse of resources assigned to him to execute his duties.
Police arresed Coporal Marakalla and an accomplice while driving in a military registered BMW, which was fitted with official license plates and blue lights.
The SANDF says that Marakalla has grossly violated their code of conduct, which calls for his dismissal.
