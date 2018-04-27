Ramaphosa: Work being done to make SA competitive, attractive

Speaking at the official Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein, the president said money that’s been illegally taken out of SA must come back to the country to work for its people.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to assure the nation that work is being done to make the economy more competitive and attractive to investors.

The president says there's a major focus on developing infrastructure such as building roads, bridges, railway lines, courts, schools, hospitals and clinics.

Speaking at the official Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein, the president also said the money that’s been illegally taken out of the country must come back to South Africa to work for its people.

He says government is working to fix state-owned enterprises.

"We are putting them right. We are appointing the right people. We are appointing the right board of directors. We are straightening out the business plans. We want to ensure that our state-owned enterprises serve the interests of our people as a whole.”

He says Freedom Day is about celebrating a diverse country which holds a common goal for the future.

"We are celebrating this Freedom Day on the centenary year of former president Nelson Mandela and Mama Sisulu – our brave and consummate freedom fighters would have turned 100 years.”

WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers Freedom Day speech

