Ramaphosa: SA must work resolutely to remove obstacles dividing it
President Cyril Ramaphosa says, as South Africa celebrates 24 years of democracy, that citizens cannot truly be free if they do not have access to jobs, education and better livelihoods.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says as South Africa celebrates 24 years of democracy, that citizens cannot truly be free if they do not have access to jobs, education and better livelihoods.
Ramaphosa says that democracy did not automatically heal the divisions of the past and that the country must work resolutely to remove the obstacles that still divide it.
He's been speaking at government's official Freedom Day celebrations underway in Bloemfontein in the Free State.
The president says that South Africa has made great strides, but that there is much work to do.
"As we celebrate the freedoms that we have achieved, and the great advances that we have made, we need to use this Freedom Day to affirm our determination to intensify the struggle of socio-economic freedom for all our people."
Ramaphosa also reflected on why today is such an important day in the country's history.
"It is a day on which our rightful place as a people deserving of respect and dignity was restored, where the humiliation of racial discrimination formally came to an end."
WATCH: President Ramaphosa delivers Freedom Day speech
He also says land that was taken away from black South Africans must be returned.
“They want this important resource, land, to be shared as it is set out in the Freedom Charter. Land is an important economic resource. Its energy, its economic value and its social power must be unlocked and be put to good use in the hands of all our people.”
Ramaphosa also touched on the proposed minimum living wage and agrees that R20 an hour is not enough.
“The struggle for the living wage must be engaged. R20 an hour is not a living wage. We want our people to earn more money. We are called a middle-income country and we want our people to earn much higher.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
