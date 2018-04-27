R2K welcomes Icasa regulations on data, now wants costs slashed
On Thursday Icasa announced new regulations that force service providers to ensure consumers don't lose unused data and are alerted when their usage is at 50%.
JOHANNESBURG – Advocacy group Right2Know has welcomed the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) new regulations governing the use of data but wants it now to deal quickly with high data costs in the country.
On Thursday, the communications authority announced new regulations, that force service providers to ensure consumers don't lose unused data and are alerted when their usage is at 50%.
But the regulatory body said it wasn't ready to announce whether data costs would be slashed, saying that decision will come after further consultations.
Right2know's Mhlobo Gunguluzi says all they want is to see is data costs fall.
“If the prices of data are high, you look at bread and look at the data and you have to choose. Data is very important but you will starve if you don’t have bread. So we don’t need these high costs.”
LISTEN: Icasa's verdict on data costs
Meanwhile, the National Consumer Commission says that it believes that unused pre-paid data should not expire for three years.
