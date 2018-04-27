Prince Harry jokes about having Prince William as best man
The 33-year-old royal announced on Thursday that his older brother will perform the role when he marries Meghan Markle next month.
LONDON - Prince Harry joked he "got down on one knee" to ask Prince William to be his best man when he marries Meghan Markle next month.
The 33-year-old royal announced on Thursday that his older brother will perform the role when he marries Meghan Markle next month but he admitted he actually asked him several months ago.
He said: "How did I ask? Got down on one knee. He's known for months."
Harry was best man when William married Duchess Catherine - who gave birth to their third child earlier this week - in 2011 and his 35-year-old sibling joked he's now planning his "revenge".
William - who also has Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, with his wife - said: "It feels great. I'm thrilled and delighted obviously. Revenge is sweet."
Kensington Palace announced the latest wedding news in a statement on Thursday.
They said: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle.
"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th."
The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018
