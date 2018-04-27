Police probe Buttskop level crossing crash
Seven people died after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a train on Friday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are probing a fatal crash at Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in Cape Town.
In 2010, 10 school children died in train collision at the same level crossing.
#ButtskopLevelCrossing Blackheath residents have gathered at the scene. There are claims that the boom at the level crossing has been faulty this week. SF pic.twitter.com/Ife6TCDJGN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2018
#ButtskopLevelCrossing Forensic pathologist are on scene to remove the bodies of the victims. SF pic.twitter.com/EBAbzjDW1T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 27, 2018
A large area around the Buttskop level crossing here in Blackheath has been cordoned off as authorities tend to the incident.
Curious onlookers stand close to the scene in shock.
On the train tracks, a piece of the white bakkie can be seen standing a few meters behind the train.
That's all that is left of the vehicle that crashed into the train.
It is understood that the bakkie the men were travelling in got stuck on the tracks moments before the impact.
