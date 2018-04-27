Police probe Buttskop level crossing crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police probe Buttskop level crossing crash

Seven people died after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a train on Friday morning.

The scene of a collision between a train and a bakkie at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath, Cape Town on 27 April 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
The scene of a collision between a train and a bakkie at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath, Cape Town on 27 April 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing a fatal crash at Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath in Cape Town.

Seven people died after the bakkie they were travelling in collided with a train on Friday morning.

In 2010, 10 school children died in train collision at the same level crossing.

A large area around the Buttskop level crossing here in Blackheath has been cordoned off as authorities tend to the incident.

Curious onlookers stand close to the scene in shock.

On the train tracks, a piece of the white bakkie can be seen standing a few meters behind the train.

That's all that is left of the vehicle that crashed into the train.

It is understood that the bakkie the men were travelling in got stuck on the tracks moments before the impact.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA