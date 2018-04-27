Police confirm Uber driver shot dead in Brackendowns

It’s understood the driver had just dropped off a client on Thursday when the occupants of a white Renault Clio approached him and opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed an Uber driver has been shot dead in Brackendowns on the East Rand.

The criminals drove away from the scene and police are now searching for them.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “He died instantly. We are now looking for the suspect at the moment. And we are appealing to anyone who might have information to phone the police.”

