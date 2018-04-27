Police confirm cab-hailing driver shot dead in Brackendowns

-
Satawu calls for patience as wage talks continueLocal
-
Investigation into missing Norwegian student continues in SedgefieldLocal
-
Pandor wants T-VET colleges to specialise in priority tradesLocal
-
Suspect to appear in Khayelitsha court over cop murderLocal
-
Mkhwebane accused of concealing aspects in Vrede Dairy Farm probeLocal
-
Wiese’s claim against Steinhoff likely to give him negotiating powerLocal
Popular Topics
-
Satawu calls for patience as wage talks continueLocal
-
Investigation into missing Norwegian student continues in SedgefieldLocal
-
Pandor wants T-VET colleges to specialise in priority tradesLocal
-
Suspect to appear in Khayelitsha court over cop murderLocal
-
Mkhwebane accused of concealing aspects in Vrede Dairy Farm probeLocal
-
Wiese’s claim against Steinhoff likely to give him negotiating powerLocal
Popular Topics
-
Late Fellaini header condemns Wenger to Old Trafford defeatSport
-
Man City close in on points record with 4-1 win at West HamSport
-
Nadal storms past teenager Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona titleSport
-
Lucky Lewis ends win drought in AzerbaijanSport
-
Mbete, Modise slam new IAAF testosterone regulationsPolitics
-
Jordaan files defamation case against Jennifer Ferguson, Irvin KhozaLocal
Popular Topics
-
'Avengers: Infinity War' closes in on all-time domestic weekend recordLifestyle
-
Weinstein 'believes he will be forgiven' by Hollywood - Piers MorganLifestyle
-
Kanye West wants to 'stop hating' mother's surgeonLifestyle
-
‘SA dealt a breathtaking blow in death of Jezile, Kobese & Mselani’Lifestyle
-
Lea Michele engaged to Zandy ReichLifestyle
-
Tributes for Akhumzi Jezile pour inLocal
-
Lotto results: Saturday 28 April 2018Lifestyle
-
Janelle Monae wants women to be 'empowered' about sexualityLifestyle
-
Paris Hilton wanted to 'die' after sex tape leakLifestyle
-
Mbete, Modise slam new IAAF testosterone regulationsPolitics
-
Maimane: DA will take SA to promised landPolitics
-
DA: Patricia de Lille issue has dragged on for too longPolitics
-
Maimane: People call me mini-MandelaPolitics
-
'We must confront white privilege & black poverty'Politics
-
Mahumapelo: NW traditional leaders support mePolitics
Popular Topics
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Winging ItOpinion
-
[OPINION] Stereotyping holds us backOpinion
-
[OPINION] Dare we dream again as we celebrate our 23rd Freedom Day?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Wenger didn’t adapt to the money gameOpinion
-
[OPINION] Let’s talk about the service delivery revolutionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] SA’s strike rate isn’t as bad as it’s made out to beOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Wiese’s claim against Steinhoff likely to give him negotiating powerLocal
-
Eskom denies claims of willing to pay double for coal to save Gupta mineBusiness
-
Quantum Global cries foul as Angolan fund seeks more asset freezesAfrica
-
Unions urge govt to investigate Autopax for failure to pay employeesBusiness
-
Consumers warned to brace for petrol price increaseBusiness
-
Ramaphosa reiterates calls for land to be returned to black South AfricansBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
Police confirm cab-hailing driver shot dead in Brackendowns
It’s understood the driver had just dropped off a client on Thursday when the occupants of a white Renault Clio approached him and opened fire.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed the driver of a cab-hailing service has been shot dead in Brackendowns on the East Rand.
It’s understood the driver had just dropped off a client on Thursday when the occupants of a white Renault Clio approached him and opened fire.
The criminals drove away from the scene and police are now searching for them.
Spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “He died instantly. We are now looking for the suspect at the moment. And we are appealing to anyone who might have information to phone the police.”
Popular in Local
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash2 hours ago
-
Police arrest over 50 people linked to N3 truck torchings2 hours ago
-
Clean-up operations underway on N3 following torching of trucks3 hours ago
-
Mkhwebane accused of concealing aspects in Vrede Dairy Farm probeone hour ago
-
Family confirms Akhumzi Jezile’s death23 hours ago
-
Jordaan claims Ferguson & Irvin Khoza conspired to defame him3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.