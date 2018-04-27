Popular Topics
Nigerian army foils Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri

The attack started at about 6pm local time on Thursday causing panic among residents amidst the sound of intense gunshots.

FILE: A Boko Haram flag. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

ABUJA – Troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday night successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital in North East Nigeria.

It is not yet clear if there were any known casualties from the attack

The attack started at about 6pm local time on Thursday, causing panic among residents amidst the sound of intense gunshots.

The terrorists had made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the state capital, attacking the city from three fronts; Aliramti Jiddari-Polo, Giwa Barracks and Molai area.

Amid the uncertainty and confusion over the attack, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations Colonel Kingsley Samuel issued a statement advising residents not to panic but to stay at home as the situation was under control.

Theatre Commander, Operation of Operation Lafiya Doyle, Major-General Rogers Nicholas, confirmed in a statement that the troops successfully repelled the attack.

