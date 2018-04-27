Motorists warned to expect further fuel price hikes in June

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

Motorists warned to expect further fuel price hikes in June

The Energy Department announced on Thursday that motorists will have to pay between 58 cents and 59 cents more for a litre of diesel.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economists say that it is possible that fuel prices may still further increase in June.

Some say that the latest fuel price hikes were largely expected, given the international increase in the price of crude oil.

The petrol price is going up 49 cents a litre.

The Energy Department announced on Thursday that motorists will have to pay between 58 cents and 59 cents more for a litre of diesel.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine says that further hikes could be on the horizon.

“The international price of crude oil rose to its highest level in four years, on the back of cutbacks in supplies from the Middle East as they try to force prices up but also because of fears of renewed tensions between the United States and Iran.”

He says fuel prices now are not so different from where they were last year December.

“Oil prices remain fairly high and the rand has weakened still further so it’s conceivable that there will be further price increases in June.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA